Wilton to hold signups for basketball program

December 12, 2017

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department will hold signups for its "in house" Major League co-ed basketball program (grades 4-8) on Dec. 18 and 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Academy Hill gym.

Boys and girls in grades 4 through 6 and those in grades 7 and 8 who DO NOT play on the school team are eligible.

Signups will be held 158 Weld Street. "Like Us” on Facebook or check out our Web Page for updated info.

  1. Substitute
    December 12, 2017 • 12:05 pm

    Can travel team kids play?

