Wilton to hold signups for basketball program

WILTON - The Wilton Recreation Department will hold signups for its "in house" Major League co-ed basketball program (grades 4-8) on Dec. 18 and 19 from 5:30-7 p.m. in the Academy Hill gym.

Boys and girls in grades 4 through 6 and those in grades 7 and 8 who DO NOT play on the school team are eligible.

Signups will be held 158 Weld Street. "Like Us” on Facebook or check out our Web Page for updated info.