Wilton Youth Baseball Cal Ripken signups at March 29

WILTON - Wilton Youth Baseball will be holding signups for its Cal Ripken Baseball League on March 29 from 6-7 p.m. for ages 9-12. Signups will be in the Academy Hill gym.

Players must be 9 years old by May 1.

The registration fee of $50 per player includes a jersey, hat and socks. Players will be responsible for cleats and GRAY baseball pants.

There is a high level of commitment for this league with practices/games being held up to 4 nights a week. Weekends may also be included.

Tryouts will be scheduled once signups are complete. We will make every effort to find a spot for everyone but there may be cuts depending on numbers.

Anyone with questions or that is interested in coaching, should contact Eric Mastine at ericmastine@gmail.com or 578-0319; or Amanda Lee at mandalou9907@gmail.com or 491-0055