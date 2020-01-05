Witham reaches 1,000 career points in 94-76 victory

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington cruised past Lasell University on Saturday afternoon to a final score of 94-76 in Dearborn Gymnasium.

IN THE BOX

Terion Moss led the Beavers with 23 points on 9-13 shooting with three rebounds, six assists, and two steals as Riley Robinson added 18 points with six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block.

Issac Witham scored his 1000th point in his career mid-way through the second half after hitting four free throws in a row to finish with 16 points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Bill Ruby added 13 points with six rebounds, three assists, and three steals as Jack Kane added 12 points with seven rebounds and four blocks.

Kevin Vanderhorst led the Lasers with 18 points, seven rebounds, and four assists and Jonathan Friberg added 10 points with seven rebounds and one assist.

Eric Day finished with 10 points, four rebounds, and five assists.

UP NEXT

The Beavers will be back in action next week when the team will travel to Northern Vermont to play against Lyndon on Friday and Johnson on Saturday.