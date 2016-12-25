Franklin Countys First News

WMU travel soccer hosting tryouts on Jan. 4 & 8

FARMINGTON - Western Maine United Soccer club provides opportunities for boys and girls living within the Franklin County area to play travel team soccer consistent with the guidelines of the United States Soccer Federation (USSF) while fostering an enjoyable environment and promoting individual and team development.

WMU travel soccer hosting tryouts for current premier teams and potentially for an additional team on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at Mt. Blue Middle School and Sunday, Jan. 8 at the UMF Fitness and Rec Center.

Players born in 2003 or 2004, tryouts from 5 p.m. to 630 p.m.

Players born in 2000, 2001, or 2002, tryouts from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, please contact: westernmaineunited@gmail.com.

