WMYSA indoor soccer returns to Mt. Abram

SALEM - Western Maine Youth Soccer Association indoor soccer returns this spring for athletes in grades 1 to 12. Register online or download a registration form to print. Registrations must be received by Feb. 24 at 9 p.m., without exception. The cost is $25 per player.

The divisions and schedules are as follows:

DIVISION 1 - Grades 8-12

Division Coordinator: Jeremy Starbird (491-9818)

Feb. 25 - March 20

Mondays & Wednesdays 6 pm - 9 pm

Final Game on Sunday, March 24.

DIVISION 2 - Grades 4-7 (Co-ed)

Division Coordinator: John Sniadecki (228-3374)

Sunday, Feb. 24, 2:00-4:00 ~ Registration & Open Play

Sundays (2:00-4:00) & Tuesdays (5:30-8:30)

Feb. 26 - March 24

DIVISION 3 - Grades 1-3 (Co-ed)

Division Coordinator: Lanie Roy (313-1725)

Sunday, Feb. 24, 12:00-2:00 ~ Registration & Open Play

Sundays (12:00-2:00) & Thursdays (5:30-8:30)

Feb. 28 - March 24

All sessions are at Mt. Abram High School

Please have players ready to play at least 10 minutes prior to start time. Players must have appropriate athletic shoes. Shin guards are recommended for our programs, but are not required.

Reversible WMYSA jerseys are available for purchase ($18) but are note required. Shirts from previous seasons may be used. Players without jerseys will be provided “pinnies” for games.

Any questions can be directed to info@wmyouthsoccer.com or by calling the Division coordinator.