Women’s Basketball: Beavers fall to Mariners, 68-41

FARMINGTON – The University of Maine at Farmington women fell to Maine Maritime on Thursday night in Dearborn Gymnasium by a score of 68-41 in North Atlantic Conference (NAC) action.

The Beavers fell to 4-19 overall and 4-13 in conference play while the Mariners move to 13-11 overall and 9-8 in the NAC.

UMF's Kennadi Grover finished with game high 13 points on 6-12 shooting and 1-5 at the free throw line while notching five rebounds. Jenessa Talarico finished with eight points on 3-5 shooting, 2-4 from three-point land to go with two rebounds, one assist and one steal.

The Mariners jumped out to an early 7-2 lead after Caitlin Kane hit a layup. Grover got on the board with a free throw which made the score 9-3. Neither team could find the iron for the next three minutes until Mariner Alayne Felix hit a layup with two minutes left. The Beavers battled back to pull within six after Sara Lamb hit two free throws.

The second quarter opened up with Telarico hitting a three followed by Abby Hasson hitting a layup to make the score 15-12. Abby Hasson then hit another layup after Chloe Smedley hit one of her own to make the score 17-15.

The Mariners started to run away with the quarter after Emily Melick hit a three followed by Melinda Ogden hitting a three to make the score 28-18. Ogden hit another three a few minutes later as the Mariners finished off the quarter with a 31-18 lead.

The Beavers opened up the second half with a 14-3 run to pull within two with five minutes to go in the quarter. Megan Mclean hit a three point shot which started a run for the Mariners. The Mariners went on to score 11 unanswered to pull away with a 44-32 lead.

UMF closed the quarter with a layup from Grover but the Mariners pulled away with a 56-37 lead.

Neither team scored in the fourth quarter until the seven-minute mark when Amanda Holewiak hit a layup. The Beavers scored four points in the quarter as the Mariners ran away with a 68-41 victory.