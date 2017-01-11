Women’s basketball: UMF falls to MMA

CASTINE – The University of Maine at Farmington women fell to Maine Maritime Academy Tuesday night by a score of 72-50 in a North Atlantic Conference (NAC) match in Smith Gymnasium.

Cheyenne Mallory led the Beavers with 11 points, three assists, two rebounds, and a steal and Kennadi Grover contributed 10 points, four rebounds, and a steal.

The Mariners outscored the Beavers 21-10 in the second quarter to take a commanding 36-21 lead at the intermission, and never looked back, leading by as much as 26 points with six minutes remaining in the game.

Alayne Felix led all players with a double-double of 17 points and 16 rebounds, while also dishing out four assists and tallying two blocks. Melinda Ogden scored 15 points, pulled down seven rebounds, dished out to helpers and grabbed two steals and Kristi Willey added 14 points, nine rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

The Mariners improve to 5-7 overall and 2-4 in the NAC, while the Beavers fall to 2-9 on the season and 2-5 in the conference.