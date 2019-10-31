Ernest Patrick O’Connor Jr. “Peter” (1960-209)

OAKLAND - Ernest Patrick O’Connor Jr. “Peter” passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 19 at his home away from home on Grove St. in Waterville.

Peter was born in Augusta, Maine on January 4th, 1960. He enjoyed fishing, spending time with family and friends and took pride in taking care of his buddy Myrtle, the turtle that he rescued years ago.

He is predeceased by his father Ernest O’Connor, his sister Julie O’Connor and his Uncle Ed Spaulding who was very special to him.

He is survived by his son John Roy (who was his greatest accomplishment in life) and wife Katie, one grandson Brady Roy all of Arundel. Mother Loretta Rabassa of Fairfield, one brother John O’Connor of Waterville, three sisters Diana Savage and husband Todd Savage of Oakland, Nancy Wood of China, and Vicki Tourtelotte of Jackman. Along with the Spaulding side of the family whom he loved and spent a lot of time with, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pete was a funny, fun loving guy who will be missed by many. Funeral services have yet to be decided at this time.

Arrangements under the care and direction of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.