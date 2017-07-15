First generation college-bound students find support through Upward Bound

FARMINGTON - Roughly 75 Upward Bound students scattered across Franklin County on Friday for the camp's annual Day of Service. In addition to organizing a day-long blood drive with Red Cross, campers lent a hand to repair fences, weed gardens and provide entertainment to nursing home residents.

The day's projects all focused on bettering the local community that Upward Bound has been a part of since 1980. High School students from across the state gather each year on the University of Maine at Farmington campus to work on college applications, study hard and have fun together.

"I'm taking a chemistry class so that next year I can be in honors," Alisha Stevens said.

Stevens is one of many UB campers who will be the first in her family to attend college after graduating from high school. The ambitious, young camper joined UB to help make that path a little easier. In addition to taking a chemistry prep course through UB, Stevens has been giving it her all when it comes to community service. For her Day of Service project, Stevens helped weed gardens at the Life Enrichment Advancing People's Stone Soup Gardens.

Not only are many of the campers first generation college bound, most of them come from low-income households. Through the camp's career experience, students are set up with internships at local businesses, teaching them valuable job skills that increase their employability. Students have access to counselors, mentors and tutors and are offered enrichment in all academic areas. Campers are even required to take a language course throughout the six week program, with options in languages such as Arabic, Hindi and German.

"It's pretty awesome," Stevens said.