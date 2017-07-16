Forestry Museum offering erosion prevention workshop

RANGELEY - A free technical training workshop will be held on August 8 at the Maine Forestry Museum in Rangeley.

This workshop will focus on the proper installation and maintenance of road/stream crossing structures to prevent erosion and to enhance water quality and fish passage. The workshop will also include forest management strategies to benefit a variety of birds and other wildlife. This training, hosted by Maine Audubon, in partnership with the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and the Maine Forest Service, will start with a classroom session at 10 a.m. at the museum, and then we will move outside and break for a “bring your own” brown bag lunch and discussion. After lunch we will visit several field sites in the Androscoggin River watershed to look at real crossing structures and forest habitat settings. The workshop will conclude at 2:30 p.m.

Landowners (including woodlot and camp owners as well as lake and road association members), road construction contractors, loggers, foresters, and forestland managers will benefit from attending this free workshop. Others interested in habitat connectivity, stream restoration, fisheries management, and Forestry For Maine Birds are all encouraged to participate.

During the classroom session, Ben Naumann, NRCS Fisheries Biologist, will provide information about the importance of stream connectivity for fish and wildlife movement, major types of barriers to fish passage created by road/stream crossings, and how replacing these barriers can restore fish and wildlife habitat connections, improve habitat quality, and protect roads and public safety. Tom Gilbert, MFS Water Resources Specialist, will discuss road-stream crossing Best Management Practices, sizing and installing road stream crossings, and design strategies to achieve fish passage. Susan Gallo, Wildlife Biologist with Maine Audubon, will discuss strategies for managing your woodlot with forest birds in mind.

The field portion of the training will give participants a firsthand look at crossing structures in the Androscoggin River watershed and introduce participants to how to do a quick habitat assessment of their woodlot.

We will visit a variety of sites and learn how future road washouts and flooding can be prevented by using road-stream crossing structures that allow the free passage of water during major storms.

Participants will leave the workshop understanding why it’s important to install “Stream Smart” crossings that “Let the Stream Act Like a Stream,” allow fish and wildlife to pass, and prevent road failures during high storm events. They also will be introduced to information on how to manage their woodlots adjacent to streams to provide high quality habitat for birds and other wildlife. In addition, NRCS programs that provide technical and financial help for landowners to implement conservation practices - such as effective road/stream crossings and improved management for wildlife habitat - will be highlighted and shared.

Pre-registration is required for this free technical training workshop. For more information, to pre-register, or if you need special accommodations, please contact Annica McGuirk, Maine Audubon Program Support Specialist, by calling (207) 781-2330, extension 219 or by emailing amcguirk@maineaudubon.org. Continuing education credits are available for licensed foresters.