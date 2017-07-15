More than half a million awarded to Rangeley Municipal Airport

RANGELEY - U.S. Senators Susan Collins, the Chairman of the Transportation Appropriations Subcommittee, and Angus King announced yesterday the awarding of $531,999 to the town of Rangeley to fund the renovation and expansion of the Stephen A. Bean Municipal Airport apron.

The money is being distributed by the U.S. Department of Transportation, through the Federal Aviation Administration.

Town officials have hired DuBois & King to begin the preliminary stages of planning, which will identify options available as well as an estimated timeline, with the hopes of being completed by November. Informational meetings will be held for the public on an ongoing basis, beginning on July 25 at 6 p.m. at the airport.

The airport was constructed in 1934, with the work of twenty men from the Civilian Conservation Corps.

“Maine’s regional airports encourage economic growth, connecting our state’s communities to vital resources and industries,” Senators Collins and King said in a joint statement. “This funding will help support the airport’s productivity, enhance its capacity, and drive economic growth throughout the Rangeley area.”