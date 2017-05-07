Nature: Adding color

Yellow-rumped Warbler. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Tufted Titmouse. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Black-and-white Warbler. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Tree Swallow. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Water over the dam. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Good hair day. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Hyacinth. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
The season begins with the birth of Lilacs. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Gold Finch; its strong colors of black and yellow now standing out. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Black-Throated Warbler. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
It's Kit's Family Photo Day. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Mother stands by keeping her eye out on her Kits. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
It's a fun year for the ring-neck duck ladies with so many choices on Crowell Pond. Hopefully we'll be seeing her out and about with a new family next month. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
A Hermit Thrush dropped in for a short visit in Chesterville. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Magnolia blossom in the rain. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Bright yellow bunches of asters add color to roads and streams this week. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Yellow rumped warbler on a Vienna bog. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
In another week or two this pretty Grackle will be hidden by thick leaves. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
The fog rolled in on little cat feet over the Vienna Mill Pond and decided to spend the next eight days with us. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Feather straightening by Mr. Mallard behind some grasses in the Vienna Mill Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Trillium. (Ryan Stone/Farmington)
Fiddleheads. (Ryan Stone/Farmington)
Moss (Ryan Stone/Farmington)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
(Terri Ziolkowski)
Always wonderful, thank you for sharing. The fox kits are SO cute, as a kid we used to call Triilium, Stinking Benjamin, always loved them and the Lady Slippers (I never ever picked them, lol) they seemed to grow in the same areas. Thanks again, you brighten my Sundays.
Isn't the photo with yellow asters really coltsfoot?
Wonderful photos of the kits and there mother. Thank you all for sharing each week, really enjoy all the great photos.
Lovely Spring. Jim, you are a magic man, fox kits are adorable. Thanks to all for these pictures, we look forward to them every week.
To A Fan,
Coltsfoot Tussilago farfara
Description: Coltsfoot, a common name, is a perennial herb in the Aster family.