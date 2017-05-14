Franklin Countys First News

Nature: Looking good.

May 14, 2017

Mama cow wasn't letting me get any closer to her napping baby. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Could it have been a camera lens that resembles an assault weapon that led Mr. Osprey to wonder, friend or foe? (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Mrs. Merganser following her mate in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Mr. Common Merganser out for a swim in Parker Pond. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Great Blue Heron, looking very serious, was hunting and scratching in the Flying Pond outlet in Mt. Vernon. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

A windy day fluffed up this tiny American Tree sparrow. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Happy Mother's Day! (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

I've been photographing this same osprey nest for about six years and have seen plastic, boards, foam, and even a bra, but this is the first addition they've constructed. Perhaps they're expecting triplets. They're smarter than I thought. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

A Baird's Sandpiper walking the plank in a bog near my house was a nice surprise. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Sweet, napping baby. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Full moon, taken in Chesterville. (Terri Ziolkowski/Chesterville)

Clearwater Lake a couple weeks ago. (Terri Ziolkowski/Chesterville)

Ovenbird. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

Molting Moose on Rt 16 in Rangeley. (Jess Davis/Eustis)

(Terri Ziolkowski/Chesterville)

The weekend started out looking good. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

A little hang time. Eastern Blue Bird. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Belted kingfisher blowing in the wind after dining on crayfish in a local bog. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Heron got some grooming done while waiting for lunch to swim by. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Just tulips! (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Hooded Merganser girlfriends about to take flight. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Mr. Osprey flew to a tree far from his nest while his mate was away to try to trick me. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Up close and personal with some tiny orange dots on dead, damp wood that are actually minute fungi. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)

Common Yellowthroat. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)

Summer is almost filled out; Indigo Bunting. (Jim Knox/Wilton)

Apple blossoms. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)

  1. Alison Haines
    May 14, 2017 • 2:22 pm

    Beautiful, this is the second deer I've seen that is white. Awesome pictures .

  2. Rebecca Higgins
    May 14, 2017 • 3:54 pm

    Thanks again for sharing. Always wonderful.

  3. Marge
    May 14, 2017 • 4:31 pm

    Great pictures this week. How much snow did you get in Rangeley Jane Knox saw a picture of a plow that said it was snowing. Thank you for all the pictures posted by all

  4. Former Resident
    May 14, 2017 • 5:13 pm

    GREAT PICTURES, I AM THINKING THAT IS ONE DIRTY MOTHER COW!!!!!!!!!

