Nature: Rainbow skies

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Squirrel on the run. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Mrs. Hooded Merganser straightening her feathers after a dive in a Vienna bog. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
In case you missed it: Saturday night's moon was aligned with Jupiter. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
American Kingbird in Readfield. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Cedar waxwing in Vienna. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Dandelion skeleton.(Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
False Solomon's Seal.(Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Rainbow in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Sunset in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Sunset in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
Sunrise in West Farmington. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
We're deep into the long awaited green season. (Jane Naliboff/Chesterville)
Summer time when the living is easy on a farm just north of Farmington on Route 4. Shot from the road. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Summer time when the living is easy on a farm just north of Farmington on Route 4. Shot from the road. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Mrs. Rose-breasted Grosbeak has the Final Word! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Lilacs. (Elizabeth (Stu) Mehlin/New Sharon)
A Rose-breasted Grosbeak. Couldn't let him go till I got a picture of him. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A male Eastern Bluebird brings home the bacon. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Chestnut-sided Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Veery(a species of thrush.) (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Black-throated Green Warbler. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Silvery Blue butterfly. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Wednesday night's front coming in. Just after sunset.
Sunset over Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Jennifer Ellsworth/Farmington)
A Female Eastern Bluebird cleans out the nest. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
The song of a Wood Thrush; A sound you will not forget! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Scarlet Tanager sings to his mate! (Jim Knox/Wilton)
An Indigo Bunting taking a bite of a treat in a Flowering Crab Tree. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
Turkeys in a field in Wilton. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Indigo Bunting at the head of Wilson Lake. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
(Tom Marcellino/Wilton)
Rainbow over Wilson Lake. (Wynn Muller/Wilton)