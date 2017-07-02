Nature: Where the living is easy

Warmer weather is finally here and Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.
Swamp Sparrow at the head of Wilson Lake. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Rainbow over Tumbledown from Center Hill Rd. (Evan McIntire/Weld)
July roses and fences. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Butterfly on the road. (Dennis York)
(Kelly Dilello)
Swallowtail butterfly on iris. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
(Kelly Dilello)
Trout at Hill's Pond. (Dennis York)
Ebony Jewelwing damselfly at Hills Pond in Perkins Township. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
The "Maine Rose" is an American Beauty. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
Deer in field. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Fawn following doe. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
(Kelly Dilello)
(Kelly Dilello)
Atlantis Fritillary butterfly. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
(Kelly Dilello)
Common Loon at Hills Pond. (Tom Oliver/Wilton)
Fields of wild flowers. (Jane Knox/Rangeley)
A Woodpecker feeds her young while baby has a bath. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Blue Bullet: An Eastern Bluebird. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A Doe brings her young out for the world to see. (Jim Knox/Wilton)
A mother Hooded Merganser and chicks. Taken on a small pond in Jay. (Ernie Hall/Jay)
Can anyone help identify this bird? Spotted in late May-early June on Waugh Road in Farmington. (Ewan Good/Farmington)