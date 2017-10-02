Peter H. O’Meara (1946-2017)

ATHENS - Peter H. O'Meara, passed away September 27, 2017, at his home with his family by his side. He was born December 17, 1946 in Bayreuth, Germany, the son of David and Lieselotte O'Meara.

He graduated from Maine Maritime Academy in 1969 with a Bachelor's Degree in Marine Engineering. He served in the maritime industry for 4 years, traveling to Asia, South America, and Africa. Peter then worked in the pulp and paper industry for 12 years working mainly for Georgia Pacific Corp. in Baileyville and Gary, Indiana. The job that he liked the most was when he started working for Fastco Fabrication of Lincoln, Maine. He worked there for 17 years until his retirement in July of 2006.

Peter is survived by his wife, Karla A. Bailey of Athens; son, Thomas O'Meara and wife Alisha of Old Town; 2 grandsons, Alecxander and Aiden; two step-sons, Gregory A. Beckwith of Topsham, Maine and Mark A. Voisine of Madison, Maine.

He was predeceased by his father, David, mother, Lieselotte and his brother, Michael.

At his request, there will be no formal funeral service. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Peter's memory to Somerset Animal Shelter, 123 Middle Road, Skowhegan, Maine 04976.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott's Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.