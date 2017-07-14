Pie on the Porch scheduled for Summer Fest

FARMINGTON - Pull up a chair and let all your cares drift away as you enjoy a piece of fresh-home baked pie or strawberry shortcake with a cold beverage at Pie On The Porch (aka Pie Off The Porch) hosted by the Old South First Congregational Church during downtown Farmington’s Summer Fest.

Sit back and relax on Saturday, July 22 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. in a festive Holman Mission House located at 227 Main Street, Farmington. Musical entertainment begins at 1 p.m. with singer, songwriter Chrissy Poulson of Belgrade at the helm as emcee and sound engineer. The entertainment lineup includes a variety of musical styles.

Scheduled performers include: Chrissy Poulson, Brent Laflin, The Merry Plinksters Ukelelel ensemble, Crooked Bill, and Mason Strunk.

In case of rain Pie On The Porch will be held next door in the vestry of the Old South First Congregational Church. The cost for a serving of fresh home baked pie with whipped cream topping or strawberry shortcake and beverage will be $4.00. Al-a-mode with vanilla ice cream will be available for an additional charge of $.50.

Make a date with family and friends to meet at Pie On The Porch. Unable to sit awhile? Take-outs will be available. Proceeds will benefit the Old South Church community service and outreach programs through the expansion of the handicapped accessibility for the Newman Wing. For more information contact the church office at 778-0424.