MSAD 58 building renovations heading to referendum

PHILLIPS - MSAD 58 school board directors approved scheduling a referendum at Thursday's meeting, with voters to decide whether to utilize funds from the state's revolving renovation fund to support improvements in two district schools.

A public hearing on the improvements will be held at 5:30 p.m. on April 13 at Kingfield Elementary School, where the regular board meeting is also scheduled. The referendum will be held in the towns of Avon, Kingfield, Phillips and Strong on April 25. An affirmative vote from the district as a collective is required to issue the bond for the renovations.

The renovations would impact Mt. Abram High School, a 47-year-old building, and Phillips Elementary School, which was built back in 1988. MAHS-related projects would include improving ventilation and air exchange in the gymnasium, reinforcing the roof and adding preheated air exchange, and improving ventilation and fire suppression systems in the kitchen.

The MAHS project would be funded through a $619,106 loan, of which $327,074 would be forgiven. The remaining $292,032 would be repaid by the district.

Phillips Elementary School's project consists of elevator improvements, as well as renovations in the handicapped bathrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards. There would also be accessibility improvements.

A little more than half of the $591,646 loan would be forgiven, leaving $279,079 to be repaid by the district.

All of the projects are considered Priority 1 or 2 by the Maine Department of Education's school revolving renovation fund. If approved by voters on April 25, funding would be provided by the Maine Municipal Bond Bank. The portion of the loan not forgiven outright would be repaid at 0 percent interest.

Superintendent Susan Pratt said that she intended to visit each town prior to the referendum.